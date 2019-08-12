US internship an eye-opener for Poly graduates

Four engineering graduates from The Polytechnic who went for a Summer Experience Design Internship Program at the Rice University in the United States of America (USA) say the trip was an eye-opener.

These are Moses Phika from the Department of Electrical and Electronics as well as Clement Misomali, Alexander DC Mtambo and Wilson Kalambo who were studying Electronics and Computer Engineering.

Speaking soon after arrival, Phika explained that the program has been an eye opener not only in Engineering but other areas as well. He added that in his group, they worked on automated Bag Valve Mask for low resource settings.

“It is a mechanical ventilation device which is usually used to help patients to breathe properly especially during emergencies. The ones available are operated manually by medical practitioners which makes it prone to errors.” he explained.

Phika added that the other part of the project was to make the Bag Valve Mask operate for long hours so that it can be used in oxygen concentrators in low resource settings like Malawi.

On his part, Misomali explained that the program has been an upgrade to their skills set in areas like leadership, communication, project management and public speaking.

“In our team which comprised me, Wilson and other interns from other countries, we worked on a noise level alert system which is a device that warn users to put on hearing protection. This can be used in giving warnings in high noise places like factories, machine workshops and ideal for noise control in offices like call centres, hospitals and many more,” Misomali said.

Another graduate Mtambo explained that in his group they were working on a medical device, which is used to apply negative pressure to suck up fluids on wounds so that they should heal faster.

“An infected wound has fluids around it which causes worsening and contamination. This device has been designed to be affordable as compared to the ones on the market, which are relatively expensive,” Mtambo added.

The graduates shared the same sentiments of working with other engineers in progressing their projects to the next level so that they should be beneficial to the medical sector in the country.

Source: Malawi Polytechnic