Nyamilandu dividing associations

Days after the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) endorsed James Mwenda for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) presidency in the December polls, the incumbent president Walter Nyamilandu has forced the association’s members to write a letter refuting Mwenda’s endorsement.

It is believed that Nyamilandu, who has been at the helm of the association for the past 15 years, was in Lilongwe before Nyasa Big Bullets’ clash against FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League to meet CRFA leadership just hours after one of Malawi’s daily papers carried out a story explaining CRFA’s decision to endorse Mwenda, who is the current FA vice president.

The publication can also reveal that despite refuting the report, CRFA, which is being led by Austin Ajawa, endorsed Mwenda only to change tune after a threat from Nyamilandu.

It has also been reported that Nyamilandu is trying to divide members within the associations by using his financial muscle.

Surprisingly, the FA boss is yet to come out in the open to declare his candidature despite telling the public that he wouldn’t dare seek another term of office.

Earlier this year, Nyamilandu was quoted by various media outlets in which he said once his term of office comes to an end in December, he would pave the way for others and he also added that he would not endorse anybody for the presidential seat.

So far, Moses Mkandawire, Alupheous Chipanga and Mwenda have declared their interest in contesting for the FA presidency.

Mwenda is the only candidate to have been endorsed by two associations ahead of the AGM.