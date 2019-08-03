Law Lecturer takes on MLS: says Law Society is losing relevance

Law expert Professor Garton Kamchedzera says the Malawi Law Society (MLS) is losing relevance on matters of law in the country.

Kamchedzera made the remarks in reaction to the society’s request for several organisations to provide an expert evaluation on the long term economic and financial implications of the political impasse that has gripped Malawi following the May 21 elections.

The society said it wanted to use the information to develop further strategies for managing the political unrest.

“We hope this way a lasting solution can be developed taking into account all relevant civil, political and social economic rights set out in the constitution,” MLS president Burton Mhango wrote in a letter dated 30th July addressed to six organisations including the Economics Association of Malawi and Indigenous Business Association of Malawi.

Kamchedzera, in a Facebook post on Friday, questioned the intention of the MLS’s request. He said the MLS has sunk to a low level of impotence and warned that the body is losing its relevance in the country.

“The letter is dated 30 July 2019. The deadline for the six offices to provide such information is 1 August 2019.

“I shudder to witness the Malawi Law Society losing relevance and dependability as a professional body of lawyers,” he said.