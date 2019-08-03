Mzuni, Moyale host Mlatho Mponela in Mzuzu

Mzuni FC and Moyale Barracks will this weekend host Mlatho Mponela in the Tnm Super League.

Mzuni will play the Mponela side on Saturday while Moyale will meet them on Sunday.

Speaking on Friday, Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said all is well and they are hoping to win the game.

In a separate interview, Moyale head coach Collins Nkuna said they will work hard to get points as they are coming from a loss against Savenda Chitipa United.

“This is my third game since being re-appointed as coach for Moyale. We are playing at home and I told my boys to forget last weekend’s loss and look forward to this game on Sunday,” Nkuna said.

Mlatho Mponela Team manager Steve Madeira said after their win over Masters Security they believe anything can happen at Mzuzu stadium.

Mzuni are on position 11 on the log table with 12 points from 11 games, while Mlatho Mponela are on 14 with 11 points from 12 games.