HRDC calls for investigation into Binwell Mtambo’s death

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called on authorities to investigate the death of Binwell Mtambo, an uncle to outspoken activist Timothy Mtambo.

Mtambo was killed by a police vehicle on Thursday in Chitipa and the HRDC has raised suspicions over the death. The group said in a statement on Friday that it shares theories making rounds concerning Mtambo’s death.

“Given the security threats targeted at our leadership and their immediate families, we at HRDC are keen to work with any relevant authorities to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding this suspicious accident,” the group said.

“In the absence of a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident, we at HRDC are tempted to hold that this is yet another systematic and evil strategy being employed to silence us.”

Timothy Mtambo leads the HRDC which has been organizing nationwide protests against the outcome of the May 21 elections.

Police Inspector General Rodney Jose recently demanded the HRDC to stop the demonstrations saying the police are failing to provide adequate security due to violence that occur during the protests.

However, the HRDC refused to cancel the protests and asked the Police boss to resign. Fresh demonstrations are expected to be conducted on Tuesday.