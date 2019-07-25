DPP, govt offices burn in Mzuzu

Protesters in Mzuzu on Thursday set on fire a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) building and several government offices.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Demonstrations began at Katoto secondary school ground and protesters were expected to march to city council offices.

However, some Mzuni students mobilised themselves from Luwinga campus and started damaging buildings. The protesters burnt down Chiputula police station, Chiputula Admarc and Mzuzu city health offices which are close to Mzuzu stadium.

Later, the angry protesters also set alight the DPP Regional office at Masasa.

They also went to the house of DPP regional governor for the South Kenneth Sanga where they wanted to loot but the police intervened.

At the house of DPP director of youth house Kelvin Chirambo in Mchengautuwa, the protesters managed to get in and burn the house. They also assaulted Chirambo.

Demonstrations were also conducted in Mzimba, Chitipa and Karonga where incidents of violence were also reported.

But there was no violence in Nkhatabay as protesters delivered their petition peacefully.

The protesters want Ansah to resign saying her commission failed to manage the disputed May 21 elections.