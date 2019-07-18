Motorcycle taxi operator burned alive in Rumphi

Thugs on Tuesday set on fire a 25-year-old motorcycle taxi operator before stealing the motorbike in Rumphi.

Police in the district identified the motorcyclist as Symon Mkandawire.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said Mkandawire was attacked on Tuesday night at Betere in the district.

“During the night, Mkandawire was hired by some people on his Kabaza motorcycle and was heading towards Betere.

“While on the way, he was attacked by his passengers who later burnt him before going away with the motorbike,” Kabwilo said.

Mkandawire was rushed to the district’s hospital where he died due to severe burns and head injuries.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to trace the assailants and recover the motorcycle.

Mkandawire hailed from Chikalamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District.