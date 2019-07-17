Dowa holds peaceful Anti-Ansah demos

People in Dowa on Tuesday took to the M1 road at Mponela in the district demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah.

The people accuse Ansah of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections.

This was the third protest at Mponela alone since the demonstrations started nationwide as Mponela trading centre houses most of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) implementing their various interventions in the district.

The protestors started from Kawere trading centre to Mponela community centre ground where they delivered a petition.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the District Commissioner Alex Mdooko, Dowa District Council’s Human Resources Management Officer (MHC DRM), Mrs. Catherine Mdala, assured the demonstrators that she will forward the petition to the rightful authorities.

Mdala thanked the demonstrators for marching peacefully with no violence reported.

On Sunday, Malawi Congress Party president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, encouraged Malawians and voters who feel aggrieved that their votes were tampered join in the fight for electoral justice.

Dr. Chakwera also called on Malawians of good will to reject MEC’s tippexed results claiming that Ansah already publicly admitted that she accepted tippexed results sheets.

And speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s (HRDC) national chairperson, Timothy Mtambo, said the Coalition will not stop calling Malawians to go to the streets until Jane Ansah resigns.

By Vincent Gunde