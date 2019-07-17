Half of Malawians believe Mutharika is corrupt

…as number of people paying bribes increases

A majority of Malawians think corruption has increased in the past 12 months with close to half of the population believing President Peter Mutharika is corrupt.

Meanwhile, more Malawians blame government for doing a bad job and failing to fight corruption.

These findings have been published in the 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) that has just been released by Transparency International that tracks and fights corruption.

Working in several countries across the world, the organisation’s mission is to stop corruption and promote transparency, accountability and integrity at all levels and across all sectors of society.

The 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer has been compiled following a survey undertaken in several countries.

A snippet of the report focusing on Malawi shows that about 80 in every 100 people think the government is doing a very bad job in the fight against corruption.

It is further revealed by the report that less than half of the population believe that they have what it takes to fight corruption, with only 48 percent thinking “that ordinary citizens can make a difference in the fight against corruption”.

According to the report, 72 people in every 100 people in Malawi believe corruption has increased.

The number of people paying bribes has also increased from 13 percent in 2013 to 28 percent. Police officers, immigration officers and civil servants working in public schools lead the chart that depicts areas where people often pay bribes.

On highly corrupt offices and officers, Mutharika only comes second to the police where traffic officers are widely known as ‘bribe experts’.

The report comes on the heels of recent leaks that revealed President Peter Mutharika received kickbacks from business gurus.

Despite his boss leading on the chart, Malawi vice President Everton Chimulirenji said this week when he presided over an orientation of newly appointed cabinet ministers that the Mutharika administration is committed in making corruption history in the country.