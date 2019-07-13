Cultural heritage condemns attacks on Mtambo

The Karonga Chitipa Cultural Heritage has condemned attacks on the nationality of Timothy Mtambo who is HRDC National Chairperson and Executive Director of Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).

The Heritage has also called on people in Malawi to stop peddling baseless, provocative, and divisive remarks on Mtambo’s nationality.

This is contained in a press statement dated 11th July, 2019 and signed by a Mr. Mwambila, the Heritage’s National Coordinator.

In the statement, the Heritage said Mtambo is being called a foreigner due to his hardline stance against wanton disregard for the country’s democratic tenets, including respect for human rights.

It observed that the smear campaign against Mr. Mtambo is simply one of the desperate attacks to muzzle critical voices as well as further shrink the civic space in the country.

According to the statement, Mtambo is a bona-fide citizen of the country who was born and grew up in Chitipa and has a national ID card of Chitipa.

The Heritage said it is disturbing and unfortunate for anyone to allege that Mtambo is a foreigner in Malawi.

Mtambo’s HRDC has been organizing protests to demand the resignation of MEC Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah SC over the way she handled the May 21 elections.ma