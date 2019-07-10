Chakwera visits jailed activists

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera this morning visited jailed rights activists, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka, in Lilongwe.

Trapence and Sembereka were arrested on Tuesday and were being kept at Lilongwe Police Station.

Chakwera accompanied by MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo stormed the police station to encourage the two.

“I have met them and they are in good spirits. I came just to encourage them all and I believe that in due course, they should be able to appear before court,” he said.

Trapence and Sembereka are members of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which organized post-election protests last week to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah.

However, police said on Tuesday that the two have been arrested following a complaint from an international organization that Trapence and Sembereka were involved in fraudulent activities.