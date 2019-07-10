Bail hearing for activists adjourned to Friday

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned to Friday the bail hearing for activists Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka.

Trapence and Sembereka spent Tuesday night in jail following their arrest.

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court’s decision to delay the ruling on the activists’ bail application means the two will spend two more nights in jail.

Police have charged Sembereka and Trapence with fraud, forgery and operating a non-governmental organisation without registering it.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said on Tuesday that the two were arrested following a complaint by UNAIDS, an organization under United Nations, that the activists were involved in fraudulent activities.