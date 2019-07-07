Devotion: You are in the will 

Hebrews 9:16-17 (NIV) In the case of a will, it is necessary to prove the death of the one who made it, because a will is in force only when somebody has died; it never takes effect while the one who made it is living.

The scripture above tells us that even if you are a beneficiary of a will, you will not be given what is written in it up until the one who wrote the will is dead. At that point in time, all that is written in the will is just a form of future promises. However, when the owner of the Will dies, then it is no longer future promises but the promises become yours and if it was money, you can start rejoicing and tell people that I have so much money even if that money has not yet come in your hands.

The maker of the will who is the Word (Jesus) had not yet died in the Old Testament and that is why people were putting God’s promises in the future. Now Christ died (even though He rose again) and all the promises are no longer futuristic. You need to be claiming the promises in the Word NOW. No longer will “I be healed” but rather “I am healed”. No longer will “I be at peace” but rather “I am at peace because Jesus brought me peace”.

This is the reason why in the Old Testament, you had to work out something to become somebody in future. Read the scriptures below.

Exo 19:5-6: Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine: And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and a holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel

This scripture talks about the future and some action that the people had to do. In New Testament when Christ died and rose again, the same scripture is rewritten but it is no longer the future, it is now. 1Pet 2:9

But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.

Stop listening to songs that just talk about the future, it is your time now. It is now! Confess it now, faith is about getting it now.

The inheritance in the Will is very good and God cannot give His children unpleasant heritage. Psa 16:6 “Fair are the places marked out for me; I have a noble heritage.”

Even Jesus says when you pray believe that you have received it NOW and then you will have it. Mark 11:24(NIV) “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” Never put it in future my brother and sister.

Even some preachers especially as funerals say that Eternal life starts when one dies (futuristic) but the Bible tells us that eternal life is already in those who are Born Agains. 1John 5:11-13 “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”

Don’t put it in future when God has put it now.

Prayer

Dear Heavenly father. I thank you that my inheritance is fair in Christ Jesus. I thank you that the Will written for me is working now and all that was promised became mine. I have good health, good life and live a life above the devil and demons in Christ Jesus. I am above principalities and power in Jesus name. Amen