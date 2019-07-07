Soldiers beat Karonga to go top

Kamuzu Barracks are now top of the TNM Super League following a 2-0 Independence Day victory over Karonga United at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Sam Gunda netted a brace to ensure that the Soldiers should go top with 20 points. Kamuzu Barracks have six matches remaining to wrap up the first round of the 16 team top tier.

A point separates the Lilongwe based side with Be Forward Wanderers and TN Stars who are second and third on the standings respectively.

The Soldiers also have a chance of extending their lead as they are expected to face Mzuzu based Moyale Barracks in an all military affair at the same venue on Monday.

Karonga are on position eight with 12 points and are scheduled to face struggling Dwangwa United on Sunday at Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota district.

Dwangwa, who are bottom of the league, have collected five points so far as they are fighting to escape the chop from the top flight league where they have been playing for more than a season now.