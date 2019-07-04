Protesters riot in Mzuzu | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Protests in Mzuzu turned into riots as demonstrators set a government building on fire, damaged people’s property and looted offices.

The demonstrators also blocked a road and demanded money from motorists.

Mzuzu Veterinary, Wildlife and Treasury offices were all set on fire after the protesters had looted the offices with some stealing bicycles. Demonstrators also stormed Malawi Prison Service’s Northern Region Offices.

As they marched in the streets, protesters damaged windows on some buildings. The protests ended after the intervention of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who told the marchers to go back home.

The demonstrations in Mzuzu were part of nationwide protests organised by Human Rights Defenders coalition aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

In Lilongwe, protesters will spend the night at Parliament Building and continue with the protests on Friday.

Meanwhile, government says there are people who hide behind opposition parties and civil society organizations, and are busy coming up with strategies to disturb that peace.

“We have witnessed demonstrations that were characterized by looting, vandalism and assault. These barbaric acts are counterproductive and as Government, we would like to assure Malawians that all those who were involved in those barbaric acts will be brought to book,” Minister of Communication Mark Botomani said in a statement on Thursday morning.