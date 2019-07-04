EGENCO promises to end blackouts | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) on Wednesday launched its strategic plan for the next 15 years with a promise to end blackouts in Malawi.

The plan was launched at Mount Soche in Blantyre.

Speaking at the event, EGENCO Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya said with the strategic plan, Malawians should bid farewell to loadshedding claiming measures are in place to end power cuts.

Liabunya said that their plans are that they should find alternative sources that they can invest in and continue to increase power generation capacity and at the same time sustain power supply.

“Some of the issues carried in this strategic plan are how we can diversify our power sources because as you are aware 90 percent of generated electricity comes from Hydro-electric power in Malawi and as water levels continue to reduce, power supply continues to be affected therefore a need to find alternative sources that are sufficient and reliable.

“Let me join the state president of the republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, who has always said power shortage in Malawi, will be history and I want to assure you that EGENCO has embarked on a journey to ensure that we have sustainable and adequate power in the near future,” said Liabunya.

He further said the plan has been developed in line with the 2016 national policy and 2017 integrated resource plan of the country.

The event was graced by the Board Chairperson of EGENCO Lloyd Muhara who pleaded with stakeholders to help in implementing the plan.

“The plan should not just be stored on a book shelf but be implemented if we want power shortage to be history,” said Muhara who is also Chief Secretary to the Government.

The strategic plan runs for 15 years with annual reviews and comprehensive reviews every 5 years.

EGENCO started its operations in January 2017 and has since been generating electricity in the country. The company works hand in hand with ESCOM which distributes and supplies electricity.