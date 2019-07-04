Bullets slash home games charges | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

In the wake of observed low turnout at their matches, Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets have settled to reduce gate charges.

The move was landed when leaders of support zones met the management of the TNM Super League defending champions on this matter.

The supporters were also facing the management over recent fracas that ensured after the side let go a comfortable 2 goal lead to draw 2-all against minnows Chitipa United last week in the league.

The supporters thronged the dressing room exits scorning the players and the technical panel for what they dubbed as a rather a lacklustre performance in the match.

But in addressing the supporter the Chief Executive Officer of Nyasa Manufacturing Limited, Fleetwood Haiya called for calm from the supporters urging them to understand what the game of football can bring at times.

He reasoned with the supporters that any forms of barbaric acts from them posits the club with a bad image that is not sought.

He later led a quick vote in which the supporters stated that the continued turnout at the matches was due to the fees.

At the gate, in its home matches, the side charged K2000 for the basic open stands.

But the supporters said they believe placing the charge at K1500 and K2000 for high profile matches and cup games would mean more supporters will grace the matches.

The management has since said the call will be effected from its league fixture against rookies Mlatho Mponela this Sunday at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Bullets’ vocal support in the stands has remained pivotal in their home streaks which have by far been valuable in the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, the side has revealed it has now registered to compete in the CAF Champions League.