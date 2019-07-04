Chimunthu Banda speaks tough on abuse of public resources | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Parliamentarian for Nkhotakota North Henry Chimunthu Banda has warned against abuse and theft of public resources in the district.

Chimunthu Banda sounded the warning during the first full council meeting after the election of the new council chairperson and vice chairperson held at the boma.

The warning follows allegations that over the past five years seven ambulances have gone missing at the District Hospital and that there has been misappropriation of council funds by some officers.

Chimunthu Banda said it was sad to note that the council allowed the acts of abuse of resources to reign in the district without making follow-ups.

He reminded members of the district executive committee to be following on what is happening at the council.

The MP who also served as Speaker of Parliament in the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s DPP Government warned against the tendency of bribing councilors and MPs by some council officials in order to approve some irregular payments.

He asked the new DC, Dr. Medson Matchaya, to put his house in order saying the MPs and councilors have high expectations from him to bring change at the council.

In his remarks, Nkhotakota District Commissioner Matchaya admitted that some council officers were cutting corners in the discharge of their duties at the council.

Dr. Matchaya assured the meeting that measures will be put in place to check the malpractices and asked all to play their roles to ensure success in the district.