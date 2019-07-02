Three planes disappear in Zimbabwe | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Three planes belonging to Zimbabwe’s flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe, have disappeared.

According to reports, authorities in the Southern African country have failed to account for the three MA60 Aircrafts.

Zimbabwe’s Auditor General Mildred Chiri told the media that in Air Zimbabwe’s Financial Statements the planes were not accounted for.

She added that there was no lease agreement and there was no agreement of sale of the planes hence could not ascertain the whereabouts of the aircrafts.

Reports show that the three planes were purchased in 2005/2006 at US$12.5 million each.

Air Zimbabwe is currently in administrator under the Reconstruction Act.