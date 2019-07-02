Thyolo East MP says constituency lacks potable water, electricity   | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo East Masauko Poverty White says his constituency lacks potable water and electricity and he hopes these issues will be addressed in the next five years.

He was speaking in an interview at Parliament Building last week.

White asked government through the Ministry of Energy and Mining to electrify the constituency.

He mentioned Makande, Nawita and Ngolongoliwa as areas that are lacking electricity and boreholes.

The legislator assured people in his constituency that he will make sure the issues are addressed during his term in office so that they area should develop.

On deliberations in the House, White said he had noted that some newly elected Members of Parliament were insulting former legislators who failed to maintain their seats. White condemned the act saying the ex-MPs cannot defend themselves.

Concurring with White on the issue, Zomba Changalume constituency Member of Parliament John Chikalimba said it is a great concern that former legislators are being insulted.