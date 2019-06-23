Nomads fans give GS Butao 48-hours to resign

…accuse him of swindling millions out of the club…

Be Forward Wanderers supporters executive committee has given the team’s General Secretary Mike Butao 48-hours to resign from his position or face unspecified action within the aforementioned period.

According to one of the local radio stations in Malawi, Butao is being accused of siphoning K2 million every month from the sponsorship money from their Japanese sponsors, Be Forward.

According to reports, Butao used to lie to his fellow executive members that the said amount was used as part of the team’s agreement with TNM Limited to sell airtime.

However, after suspecting foul play, one of the executive committee members confronted TNM Limited to ask about the said agreement but he was shocked to hear that the agreement ended some years ago.

It has been reported that Butao was summoned to a hearing where he failed to express himself and a decision was made to suspend him to allow investigations into the matter.

However, the decision to have him suspended hasn’t gone well with the supporters executive committee members who have ordered the main executive committee to fire Butao within the next 48-hours.

The committee’s General Secretary Sam Mponda told the local media that Butao has to go.

“We are shocked with what we have discovered. Why should we waste time suspending him yet all the evidence is there that he was mismanaging the funds? He has to go within the next 48-hours and we don’t want to see him running our club,” he said.

Meanwhile, Butao is yet to comment on the matter.