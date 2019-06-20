Protesters march against Ansah

Protesters are marching in the country’s four cities, demonstrating against the outcome of the May 21 elections and demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

In Lilongwe, protesters have started their march at Community Ground and they will present their petition at City Council offices.

The demonstrations are peaceful and there is a huge turnout compared to previous protests.

Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima have joined the protesters.

While marching, demonstrators are singing songs demanding the resignation of President Peter Mutharika who was declared winner in the disputed elections.

Marchers are also carrying placards showing anti-Mutharika messages and encouraging each other to be brave.

In Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu Malawians have also showed up for the protests which have been organized by civil society organisations.