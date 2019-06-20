Mutharika uses bypass road as protesters block M1

A group of people blocked the M1 Road on Wednesday forcing President Peter Mutharika to use the Lilongwe West bypass road as he was going to Kamuzu Palace.

Mutharika was coming from Chikoko Bay in Mangochi and was expected to address Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters at Malangalanga traffic lights in the city.

However, his plan was ruined by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters who were involved in running battles with police around Biwi Triangle along the M1 road.

The people were coming from the Lilongwe High Court for the Malawi election case and at Biwi Triangle, the group burned wood and tree branches on the M1 Road.

Police officers fired teargas to disperse the crowd and clear the road.

Following the fracas, Mutharika changed plans and used the bypass to travel to Kamuzu Palace.

Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani confirmed to the local media on Wednesday evening that the Malawi leader had arrived at Kamuzu Palace.

It was Mutharika’s first trip to the capital city since getting re-elected in the May 21 elections.

He won the elections with 38.5 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast while leader of the Malawi Congress Party Lazarus Chakwera came second.

The MCP is the most popular party in the Central Region and its supporters have been conducting demonstrations in several districts including Lilongwe protesting results of the polls.