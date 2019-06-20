We will come back to streets if Ansah refuses to resign – Chilima

Leader of United Transformation Movement UTM Saulos Chilima says today’s protests are warm-ups and there will be more if Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah refuses to step down.

Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera joined protesters in Lilongwe demonstrating against the outcome of the May 21 elections.

The UTM leader said Malawians should not be afraid as they are expressing their right to demonstrate.

“This is about Malawi, I am a Malawian, Dr Chakwera here is a Malawian, we have joined fellow Malawians that are not happy with how the recent elections were conducted, we demand Justice,” he said.

When responding on the issue of the election court case, the UTM leader said they will let the court to do its work and the citizens to do their part.

In his remarks, Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus Chakwera said they want everyone at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to resign from their positions for failing to manage the elections.

He therefore asked the people to march peacefully and promised to come to the streets if the demands are not met.

In a separate interview, Vice Chairperson for Human Rights Coalition Gift Trapence concurred with the two leaders saying Malawians will continue protesting.

The demonstrations have been organized by Civil Society Organization under the banner of HRDC.