Mutharika’s Njamba rally to be held tomorrow

President Peter Mutharika’s victory rally will be held tomorrow at Njamba Park in Blantyre.

The rally was scheduled to take place last week but was postponed.

According Chief Secretary to the Government, the event tomorrow will begin at 2PM.

It will be the first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally by Mutharika after being declared winner in the May 21 presidential elections.

Mutharika also addressed Malawians on Thursday through the state media when he condemned post-election demonstrations being conducted by opposition supporters across the country.

He accused Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera of organising the protests in a bid to take over power by force.

In the elections, the Malawi leader got 38 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast while Chakwera managed 35 percent.

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima only managed to secure 20 percent of the total votes as he came a distant third.

Meanwhile, Chilima and Chakwera have launched legal challenges against results of the presidential poll saying irregularities such as use of tippex to doctor figures and poor management of results compromised credibility of the elections.