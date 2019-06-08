Fredokiss’ booking charges shock Malawians

Malawians have expressed shock at the amount urban musician Penjani Fredokiss Kalua charges whenever he is booked to take to stage.

As reported by Malawi music, Fredokiss charges K1, 700 000.

The amount in question is way higher than what most urban musicians demand when booked.

The revelation has largely shocked urban music loving Malawians who said Kaluwa overprices himself arguing that his music is not that good to call for such a hefty charge.

Nkhonjera Joe commented: “Not worth it I think. Judging from his previous performance at Lake of stars.”

Geoffrey Chimenya believes the rapper lied about the amount.

He wrote: “I think that’s just an Election hangover. He just wanna show us that besides losing mpando wa ku parliament (the parliamentary seat) he earns what he thinks or believe he can.”

On the contrary some believes he is worth more than the amount in question.

They said Fredokiss is influential and he has contributed a lot in shaping Malawi’s music industry.

According to Levin Davido Kanthula, Fredokiss deserves it considering the fan base he commands.

Blessed Chancy Ghambi said: “There is nothing wrong with telling how he charges, if you think is not worth it don’t hire him. Don’t waste time undermining him coz he will never undermine himself. Big up Fredo, I would wish he would add the remaining 300 to make it a round figure.”

Fredokiss is one of the most loved and followed musician in Malawi urban music circles.

If he really gets the K1, 700 000 per show, it means he is one of the most expensive musicians in Malawi.