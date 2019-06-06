Flames benefitting from my philosophy – RVG

Former Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden says the Malawi National team is benefitting from his philosophy.

The Belgian tactician was speaking following the Flames’ run at the Cosafa Cup where they are unbeaten in regulation time in five games.

“I left something in Malawi National team but that time people didn’t see it, now that thing is producing fruits in Cosafa Cup.

“I headed both senior and Junior Flames team, I said I was building a team and my philosophy is working now,” he told the local media.

Van Geneugden, who was let go in April, managed the Flames in 19 games where they drew 10, lost 7 and won two. In all the 19 games, the Flames scored 7 goals.

At the Cosafa Cup with interim coach Meke Mwase, the Flames beat Seychelles and Namibia before a 1-1 draw with Mozambique.

They were then beaten on penalties by Zambia in the quarterfinals of the cup.

On Tuesday, the Flames saw off Comoros 2-1 to book a place in the final of the Cosafa Plate, a consolation trophy for teams booted out in the quarterfinal of the Cosafa Cup.