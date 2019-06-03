Nepman leaves out Tay Grin from the list of legends

Musician Nepia Longwe who is popularly known as Nepman has left Tay Grin out of a list of artists he considers to be legends.

Irrespective of the fact that Tay Grin is an internationally recognised and multi-award winning artist, he is far from Nepman’s recognition. According to Longwe his list of legends is long.

In a Facebook post made a few days ago, the Malipe dance star, disclosed his long list of legends which has both renowned and musicians without a name.

“This post i just wanna pass my greetings to all dem legends amene tachoka nawo kutali… Daredevils, #ChipiliroMwancheka,#StarMarley, #BarryOne, #Blackjack, #Lawi, #RenegadenPilgrim #MrPresident, #BlackafellaNmasavega, #Fredokiss, #AndyBanton # Binge, #MadCharecterCrew,#Madspark, #Manzymecca, #Atsamunda, #YoungKay, #Agwede, #Lomwe, #Sonye# MarkoSadik, #Uncle Layi #Likomaisland, #AbamboAB, #JB, #Kumbu #DesertEagle, #MadSpark, #Cyclone, #DjKrystol #DjspydaDaRyda #DjChris #Nameless #YoungGenerations #Piksy #BlackSyndicateBand #DonZaggah,” said Nepman.

However, he stressed, the list does not end there but to save space he had to mention a few. As to whether Tay Grin is one of the unmentioned legends, only Nepman has an answer.

Tay Grin is one of the iconic figures in Malawi music circles with a huge fan base.