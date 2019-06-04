Devotion: Fear God

Matt 10:28 “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Be driven by the fear of God and not of man. If you fear God, your actions will be right. When you fear man, you will only do what is right when men are around and when men aren’t around, you do all the wrong things.

No believer should be led by the fear of man but fear of God. Actually when you fear God you are likely going to do what is good for God and good for man. For example if you are given an assignment to do and you fear God, you will genuinely come early to your workplace and will work hard regardless of whether your boss is around or not. But when your fear is on the boss, then when they are away you don’t come early nor work hard.

Colossian 3:22-23: “Servants, obey in all things those who are your masters according to the flesh, not just when they are looking, as men pleasers, but in singleness of heart, FEARING THE LORD. And whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord, and not for men.”

Psalm 111:10 “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom. All those who do his work have a good understanding. His praise endures forever.”

The wise fear God, you are the wise and therefore don’t behave like the unwise. The unwise have their actions driven by fear of people and things. Be wise and choose to fear the Lord. Let your action show, let your manner of life show and let your decisions show the fear of God.

When you fear God, man cannot do you by harm. Even what man thinks is for your harm, will produce good in you. Psalm 56:11 “I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?”

Confession

The fear of the Lord is on me and I am led to do what is right in life. I have put my trust in God. I will not be afraid of anything. What can man do to me? In Jesus name. Amen

