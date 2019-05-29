DPP wins most local council seats

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has scooped the most local council seats in the May 21 elections.

The DPP has amassed 161 seats while its rival Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has got 160 votes.

MCP has won more seats in the central region in both parliamentary and local government elections while the DPP has scooped most seats in the Southern Region of the country.

Out of the 460 local council seats, 74 have gone to independents, 4 to, 20 to UDF, two to AFORD and 39 to UTM.

When declaring results of the local government elections, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah said there was a high turn-out of voters for the election which is a strong indication of the political maturity and understanding of Malawians about all levels of government.

According to Ansah, a total of 5,062,778 turned up for polling in the local government elections representing 74.18 percent.

A total of 4,888,841 were valid votes while 173,937 votes were null and void representing 2.55 percent.