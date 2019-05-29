Chakwera refuses to accept election result

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera says he will not accept results of the May 21 presidential election.

Chakwera came second in the election after getting 35 percent of the vote while the winner, President Peter Mutharika, got 38 percent of the votes.

In his first interview since Mutharika was declared winner, the MCP leader told the BBC that he will continue to challenge the result of the Malawi election in the court.

“If we do not fight for the Malawians they may never know what actually happened,” he said.

He maintained his parity’s stance that there were serious irregularities in the counting of the vote as Tipp-Ex was used by presiding officers to doctor figures.

“It’s an electoral system in which officers of the electoral commission can use Tipp-Ex [correction fluid] on results sheets from all over the country… and yet there are no consequences,” he said.

On his absence at Mutharika’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Chakwera said the government did not invite him.

Chakwera’s MCP obtained an injunction last week stopping Malawi Electoral Commission from announcing results of the elections. The party also demanded a recount of the votes.

When announcing the winner on Monday, the electoral commission insisted that it did not favour any political party saying results of the polls were decided by voters.