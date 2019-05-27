Chilima wishes Mutharika well

… Vows to seek justice

UTM president Saulos Chilima has wished president-elect Peter Mutharika all the best as he starts his second five year-term as Malawi president.

Mutharika was declared winner of Tuesday’s presidential elections after getting 38.57 percent of the votes while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera amassed 1,781,740 votes representing 35.41 percent.

Chilima who was Malawi Vice President got 1,018,369 votes representing 20.24 percent.

Speaking after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announces Mutharika as the winner, Chilima wished Mutharika well.

“All I can says is I have heard [the results] and I am surprised. To the winner, all the best,” Chilima said.

He, however, said his party will seek justice through the courts so that Malawians should know the truth about the disputed presidential elections.

Chilima then assured his supporters that the party is still there and will make a statement in the next few days.

MEC declared Mutharika as the winner after a court in Lilongwe vacated an injunction which MCP obtained. The party demanded a recount of the votes saying there were irregularities that affected the results.

On Saturday, Chilima called on MEC to hold fresh polls saying credibility of May 21 the elections had been greatly compromised as serious irregularities that had been identified were not been satisfactorily dealt with.