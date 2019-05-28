Voters decided Malawi election winner – Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah says the commission does not favour any political party and it is voters who decided the winner of the May 21 elections.

Ansah made the remarks on Monday when she declared Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president-elect.

She said the election results are decided by the numbers of votes that each candidate secures and the commission only facilitates the process by enabling voters to make their choice.

“It should also be clearly noted that the Commission does not favour any individual or political party. It only respects and represents the will of the people. It is the voter who decide who wins the election,” Ansah said.

After announcing the results, Ansah reminded Mutharika and vice president-elect Everton Chimulirenji that Malawians have chosen them to lead Malawians into a brighter future.

“You have been bestowed with the heavy responsibility of leading the development agenda of the nation for the next five years. I urge you to work and perform to your best and not betray the trust and confidence of the people of Malawi,” she said.

Ansah urged politicians who have lost the elections to accept the decision of a majority of Malawian voters with grace and generosity. She also encouraged them to continue to play their part in building Malawi into a greater nation.

Malawians voted in the Tripartite Elections on Tuesday last week in 5002 polling stations.

Out of 6,859,570 registered voters, 5,105,983 turned up for polling representing 74.44 percent.

A total of 74,719 votes were declared null and void representing 1.09 percent.

Mutharika won the presidential election with 1,940,709, beating Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party who amassed 1,781,740 and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima of UTM who got 1,018,369 votes.