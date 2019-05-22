Chakwera cries foul over irregularities

It’s not too early for complaints as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing vote counting and result transmission processes.

Speaking during a press briefing a few hours ago, Chakwera made it clear that the electoral body is sleeping on its job, a development which has potential to negatively affect outcome of the polls.

According to the MCP leader, the Malawi Electoral Commission should announce results as soon as they are sent. This, he believes will seal all loopholes related to rigging.

The former leader of opposition has also incited debate by saying he has information that rigging attempts are being made.

However, he was not clear as to which party is partaking in the vice. Others have argued, he is targeting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whose supporters are overconfident of victory after a series of handsome results.

“We are aware of all attempts being made to change direction of the process for the worse,” he said

Chakwera cited incidents in the lower Shire, Mulanje and Chitipa, where the aforesaid rigging attempts were made.

He has also warned that, he will do anything in his power to defend Malawi’s constitution. In this regard, those attached to the irregularities will face the music if he is elected president.