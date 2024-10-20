The Concerned Citizens Timely Voice (CCTV), under the banner- Human Rights Governance and Social Concerns, has endorsed CDEDI’s intention to hold peaceful demonstrations in Lilongwe on 24th October 2024 to force President Lazarus Chakwera to institute a Commission of Inquiry to establish circumstances surrounding the death of Saulosi Chilima and eight others.

The CCTV says it is now almost 6 months since the tragedy fell on Malawians in the Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district but the MCP government led by President Chakwera is still quiet on the request from the citizens to establish the truth.

The organization says Chilima was a public figure as the departed Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi, and nobody can downplay his death, hence their endorsement and participation in the coming peaceful demonstrations on Thursday, 24th October 2024.

In a statement dated 18th October 2024 endorsing the demonstrations, CCTV has requested all well-meaning Malawians in the quest to establish the truth to take part in the demonstrations the adage goes a voice made in unison is heard louder than one made in isolation.

“CCTV asks the patriotic citizens to join hands by attending the demonstrations for the Commission of Inquiry to help the citizenry with answers on the unexpected demise of Dr. Saulosi Chilima and eight others,” reads the statement in part signed by its Assistant Executive Director Henry Gonani and others.

In a letter filed by the CDEDI to the Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr Lawford Palani, the CDEDI said it has decided to hold peaceful demonstrations in Lilongwe following the expiry of a two-week ultimatum issued to Chakwera on 18th September 2024, demanding him to institute a commission of inquiry.

In the letter, the CDEDI said it is reliably informed that a letter from the UTM Party, for which Dr. Saulosi Chilima was its President and members of the bereaved families for the nine fallen citizens wrote President Chakwera on 3rd October 2024 demanding the same Commission of Inquiry.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district, Rodgers Kamphangala, has pleaded with Dr Lawford Palani to put away MCP party politics by allowing the will of Malawians to exercise their right to demonstrate in Lilongwe City, demanding answers from President Chakwera on Chilima’s tragic death.