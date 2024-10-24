As the talk of the town is currently the alleged corruption and misconduct in the legal profession, a law firm, DNC Chambers, has joined the call for the mandated authorities to look into the matter as it also feels there is a need for an immediate investigation into widespread alleged corruption in the legal professional and judiciary in Malawi.

The matter came to light as the Law Society of Malawi, organisations and some law practitioners such as Counsel Alexious Kamangila raised eyebrows on the alleged conduct of corruption and misconduct in the legal profession and judiciary in the country.

In a statement dated January 22, 2024, and signed by Counsel Davis Njobvu, DNC Chambers said the public accords a lot of respect to the legal profession and judiciary in Malawi such that the alleged corruption has the potential to dent the public image of the profession.

“The legal profession is built on honour and integrity. Members of the public repose a lot of faith and trust in the legal practitioners to represent them professionally, fearlessly, and fairly,

“Every lawyer has a duty to uphold the Code of Ethics and promote respect of the law,” leads part of the statement.

The statement further said allegations of collusion between legal practitioners and judges to predetermine the outcome of matters in court are very disturbing as they pose a serious threat to the legal profession and erode public confidence in the justice system.

The DNC Chambers said it believes that the judiciary plays a crucial role in resolving disputes in litigation as an independent, balanced, objective, and fair arbiter.

“The disputes which are brought before the courts concern various spheres of peoples’ real lives and affect different types of persons ranging from vulnerable women, children and minority groups as well as business individuals and companies that work harder to sustain business decently,” the statement further read.

The concerned DNC Chambers observed that where disputes have been decided unfairly, there is untold misery for innocent parties.

The DNC Chambers can not hastate to add voice to a call upon relevant authorities mandated to handle the allegations of corruption and misconduct including the Anti Corruption Bureau, the Judicial Service Commission, Office of Chief Justice of Malawi to seriously look into the matter to decisively and meaningfully resolve it for the sake of public faith and trust on the judicial system, according to the statement.

DNC Chamber, therefore, called on the authorities that are mandated to look into the alleged corruption practices and misconduct to do so by following all

due processes.

” We believe it is the desire of every Malawian that our legal professional and our judiciary should handle and/or dispose of all legal disputes ethically and that legal practitioners and judicial officers should carry themselves with nobility and integrity at all times,” the statement concluded.

Apart from the DNC Chambers, the Women Lawyers Association also joined the call for action on the alleged corruption and misconduct in the legal fraternity