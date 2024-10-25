The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has trained an additional 200 Elections Monitoring Device (EMD) operators to supplement those already in the field during the first phase of the voter registration exercise currently underway in some districts.

Speaking on Friday during the opening of the training in Mponela, MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja said additional operators are crucial in the face of huge turnouts in some registration centres.

She said: “In order for us to efficiently service the registrants so that they are not waiting for too long in the queue, we want to have as many operators as possible, and this supplementary cohort will beef up the numbers already in the field.”

She then appealed to the EMD operators to dedicate themselves to duty to ensure a smooth registration exercise.

By Kondwani Kandiado