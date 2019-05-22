Malawi VP Chilima urges calm, hails MEC’s professionalism

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has called on Malawians to be calm and maintain peace as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) continues tabulate votes for the 2019 elections.

In a statement today, Chilima who is Malawi Vice President has also hailed MEC and security agencies for their professionalism.

Chilima has urged political party leaders to abide by the peace agreement which they signed ahead of the polls. and give room to MEC to announce the winner.

“Cognisant of the fact that the power to conduct, tabulate and announce results of the elections is vested in MEC. The vice president calls on the nation to avoid putting undue pressure on the electoral body. MEC should be allowed to execute its role, at this particular time, with diligence,” says the statement signed by Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri.

Chilima’s statement came after Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera called on MEC to expedite the counting process and claimed that he was leading.