Mzuni students allowed to vote

Mzuzu University students who stormed St Augustine Primary school centre were allowed to vote following a directive from the Malawi Electoral Commission.

The students who registered in other areas but were in Mzuzu on polling day, demanded to vote in the city.

“We all agreed to allow only students with voter’s certificate and all who don’t have will not be allowed,” said Rose Mandala who is presiding officer for St Augustine primary school centre.

According to Mandala, 5,182 voters registered to vote at the centre.

At Chiputula primary school, most of the voters cast their votes in the morning.

Ollens Msonda, presiding officer for Chiputula primary school centre, said almost half of the voter came in the morning.

“Although there was some six cases that already solved it was just misunderstanding of voters not to differentiate between where they registered with NRB card and where they registered to vote but all is well so far,” said Msonda.

Chiputula has a total number of 2,300 voters registered.