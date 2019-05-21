Voting goes smoothly in Lilongwe

On polling day, several centres in Lilongwe had tight security, there were no cases of violence and people with disabilities were being assisted.

At Tsabango polling Centre in Lilongwe City South West Constituency, polling staff said the centre was opened at 6:15 am and voting went on smoothly.

Presiding Officer Christopher Kholopa told Malawi24 that people showed up in large numbers to vote at the centre where 3,661 people registered.

At Lilongwe Technical College Polling station which is in Lilongwe City West Constituency, voting commenced at 6:20am due to late coming of voting officials.

The station has 2,241 registered voters and according the presiding officer Mvalo 80 percent of the voters had voted.

Parliamentary candidates in the constituency are Michael Antoine for UDF, Aggrey Massi of DPP, Calista Mutharika of UTM, George Zulu of MCP as well as independents Margaret Kuwaisi, Clement Ndala and Linda Kachale.

Local council candidates are Mike Chimzukila of DPP, Buffing Makina of UDF, Howard Banda Malamba of MCP, Reuben Thundu Phiri of UTM as well as Mphatso Patrick Mbewe and Herman Banda Msowoya who are independent candidates.

At the centre, Lilongwe Technical College students who registered elsewhere were allowed to vote.