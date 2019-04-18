Chiefs should not be punished for attending rallies – TA Maganga

Traditional Authority Maganga of Salima says chiefs should not be threatened or punished for attending political rallies as they are also part of the electorate hence the need for them to hear manifestos from different political parties to make informed decision.

The local leader said since they are also part of the electorate on 21 May, they need to have variety of manifestos so they can choose the leaders wisely.

The chief said this on Monday at his Headquarters’ during sensitization meetings on campaign period in preparation for the 21 May tripartite election organized by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in conjunction with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“Local leaders are the electorate too and they also need to have access to political party manifestos and they can be able to do that by patronizing rallies because it is only through rallies where most of parties sell their manifestos, he said.

The TA then pleaded to all political parties to see the local leader as the electorate too by not victimizing or blaming them for attending rallies during this campaign period.

Duri the meeting, Electoral Commission officials read a to the electorate which emphasized that everyone has the right to patronize all political party rallies to make an informed decision when choosing leaders during the polls.

The Commission through the letter encouraged all Malawians to participate in the voting on 21 May pointing out that it is their right, choice and responsibility to be part of the exercise.

Through the letter, the Commission also discouraged the use of youth in perpetrating violence during the campaign period saying this is against the electoral laws.