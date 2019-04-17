MEC tells aspirants to accept election results in May

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned political candidates to accept electoral results next month saying failure to do so will incite chaos.

Commissioner Linda Kunje issued the warning at Traditional authority Kamenyagwaza’s headquarters in Dedza during a sensitization meeting on the electoral process.

“It is worrisome to note that we have other candidates who until this time do not accept defeat, let me warn every politician that this tendency fuels violence after elections”, said Kunje.

She however said the commission is satisfied with the role chiefs in the country are playing in sensitizing their subjects on voting.

The commissioner also assured people that the body is ready to reduce cases of null and void votes hence the sensitization.

Speaking after the meeting, traditional authority Kamenyagwaza hailed the electoral governing body for the meeting saying it will enlighten them on how to successfully take part in the forthcoming elections.

Kamenyagwaza however warned perpetrators of political violence that they will face the law once caught involved in the vice.

“As chiefs, we have lined up stiff penalties to deal with those that are found inciting violence and I am sure with this at hand we will have no such cases”, said Kamenyagwaza.

MEC is conducting sensitisation campaigns on how people will vote on May 21st across the country.