Vote for politicians who campaign on issues – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) Civic Education department has urged people to cast their ballot for politicians who addresses the needs of their communities.

Director of Civic Education for the northern region Stella Mwachande made the remarks while closing a one week public outreach meeting with Chiefs on Friday in Chitipa.

Mwachande said this will help to arrest the use foul language among politicians that would cause chaos as they will have fears of losing votes.

“We have emphasized much on this because we just want people to know that they should vote for someone because will bring development to their areas than those who may just give them handouts without proper manifestos. Let vision minded politicians excel,” Mwachande advised.

Concurring with Mwachande during a post meeting interview, Senior Chief Kameme said the initiative by MEC is as well a wakeup call to voters. He then urged people to vote wisely to avoid crying for five years.

“Please let us take this election wisely, we spoil things, we will suffer for five years. Through this initiave by MEC people now have knowledge on how to vote come 21st May, 2019,” Kameme said.

During the five day meeting with Chiefs in the district, the Malawi Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) also warned the chiefs as well as people in their communities to refrain from receiving handouts from politicians saying for those who fail to comply, both the receiver and the giver shall be prosecutor face a trial.