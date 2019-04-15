Limbikani Mzava enjoying game time in PSL

Golden Arrows defender Limbikani Mzava is the sole Malawian footballer enjoying game time in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) much to the dissatisfaction of local football fanatics.

Mzava is a regular for his side which lies 9th in the 16-team log table. The home grown footballer has been manning Arrows’ defence with zeal.

Over the weekend, he helped his side savage a point against Free State Stars, in an exciting encounter which ended in a one all draw.

It is a different story for other Malawian internationals in the league, Gabadinho Mhango and Robert Ng’ambi in particular. The two hardly feature for their sides Bidvest Wits University and Black Leopards respectively.

People have argued that lack of game time will have a negative bearing more on Gaba than Ng’ambi, taking into account the fact that the former is still young with a lot to offer to the national team. True to this, the 26 year old failed to impress in Flames’ last AFCON qualifier assignment against Morocco.

Malawian footballers have been finding it hard to settle at South African clubs in recent years. Local players even fail to perform at small clubs in the rainbow nation which force their return home.

South Africa’s flagship league is among the continent’s best. It attracts footballers from African countries and outside. Over the years it has developed into a very competitive soccer contest. Therefore having more Malawian players in the PSL could be healthy for Malawi national team’s growth.