Only God can save us: Chibok parents turn to TB Joshua

For the fifth anniversary of the kidnappings of the Chibok girls which sparked international outrage and a global #BringBackOurGirls campaign for the girls’ release, parents of the missing girls have asked Prophet T.B. Joshua to find their daughters.

The parents of the Chibok girls believe that there is unseen force beyond Boko Haram behind the troubles they have experienced in the past five years since their daughters were kidnapped.

“Something is pursuing us in one way or the other,” said Yakubu Nkeki, the chairman of the association of parents of the abducted girls and whose niece was among the last batch of girls released in May 2017.

Of the more than 200 girls taken from their dormitory on 14 April 2014, 107 have been rescued or freed in negotiations between the Nigerian government and the Islamist militants, while more than 100 remain missing.

“The reason why we chose to go and see him is that we have seen the work of the ministry of women affairs, the federal government and many other people, and till this time, there is no news about the girls in the bush,” said Yana Galang, one of the 12 parents who visited SCOAN and whose daughter Rifkatu is still in captivity.

“Nobody comes to us and tells us anything about the girls. That is why we decided to take this matter to God.”

Among those on the trip to Lagos was a guardian of Leah Sharibu, the 14-year-old who in February 2018 was taken by militants with more than 100 girls from another school – this one in the north-eastern town of Dapchi.

Some of the Dapchi girls died during their journey with Boko Haram while the rest were returned a month later following negotiations between the militants and the Nigerian government. But Leah was kept back because she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

Despite promises from the government concerning her release, she spent her 15th birthday in captivity. Both of her parents are now in poor health, so sent a close relative to represent them at the meeting with TB Joshua.

He is the founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), and one of Nigeria’s most revered and influential preachers. Thousands of people come from around the world to the SCOAN headquarters in the Ikotun district in Lagos to seek miracles and to witness prophecies.