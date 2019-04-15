Chimulirenji launches campaign for third parliamentary term

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji on Sunday launched his campaign for the Ntcheu North East constituency seat.

Chimulirenji is seeking a third term as Member of Parliament for the area.

During the rally, he urged people to vote for DPP in the elections saying the ruling party will implement various development projects across the country.

“As the Democratic Progressive Party, we are promising Malawians with uniformity progress projects such as health facilities and improved schools,” Chimulirenji said.

Speaking during the rally, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water development Joseph Mwanamvekha, said the country will have a new vice president come May 21.

He challenged that opposition parties cannot defeat the ruling DPP in the elections.