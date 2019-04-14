Thug hacks two with panga

Two people have been admitted at Kasungu District Hospital after being hacked by a man who broke into their homes in two separate attacks carried out on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as William Chipeta aged 55 years and Amos Zimba aged 35. Police have identified the suspect as 48 year old Dennis Lipulo.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said Chipeta told the police that around at 23:00 hours he was awakened by a heavy noise of breaking at the front door of his house.

Namwaza added that later an unknown person armed with a hoe handle and panga knife forcefully entered into his house where he took him from his bedroom to the sitting room without uttering any word.

“The suspect then started assaulting Chipeta with the hoe handle in the head and waist until one of his children appeared from a bedroom to find out what was happening. Upon seeing the victim’s son, the suspect hit him on the right ear with a hoe handle,” he explained.

However, the victim’s son managed to escape from the house and called for help from neighbors who immediately showed up.

The suspect escaped into a nearby bush leaving Chipeta with multiple head cuts in the head, and injuries on his waist.

Lipulo then went to another village known as Mkutuma in the area of traditional authority Kaomba where he similarly attacked Zimba.

The suspect broke into Zimba’s house at around 01:00 hours through front door using a big tree log.

According to Zimba, the suspect was armed with a panga knife and upon gaining entry into the house, Lipulo grabbed him from his bed and started hacking him until neighbors came to his rescue after hearing his cries.

The suspect managed to escape the scene of crime leaving Zimba with multiple cut wounds in the head.

Meanwhile, Chipeta and Zimba are admitted at Kasungu district hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and are yet to establish reasons behind the attacks on the victims.

The suspect Lipulo comes from Khananja village in the area of traditional authority Mkhumba in Phalombe district.