St Egidio launches relief food distribution to Idai victims

…targets nine districts

The community of Saint Egidio in Malawi has launched relief food distribution to victims of cyclone Idai in the country.

Launching the program on Friday at Mulanje Park Stadium, Bruce Tabwali from St Egidio said they have targeted eight districts in the southern region of Malawi that were most hit by the Idai.

“We have launched this program, and we have distributed relief items to 257 victims in Mulanje and we are to reach 710 households that were affected with the cyclone in the district,” said Tabwali.

He further pleaded with well-wishers to continue supporting the victims of cyclone Idai in Malawi.

“We have seen that most of the items that are to be distributed are to be used in a short time, it is our wish to see that these victims are being supported until they are able to produce food on their own,” he said.

Disaster Management Affairs Officer for Mulanje district Keith Sayenda commended the Community of St Egidio for giving a timely support to the victims in the district.

Concurring with Sayenda, Group Village Headman Njeza expressed gratitude for the support saying most people in his area lost property due to the floods.

Among the districts where the Community of St Egidio intends to distribute relief items include Chikwawa, Phalombe, Balaka, Mangochi Machinga, Chiradzulu Zomba and Thyolo.

The items to be distributed are Salt, cooking oil, beans, maize flour, sugar, water guard and plastic papers to help in construction of houses.

Saint Egidio coordinator Paola Germano has since commended well-wishers from western countries for coming to the rescue of the victims.

Malawi is among countries that were hit by Cyclone Idai which also affected Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Due to the impact of the Idai, Malawi leader Peter Mutharika declared a state of national disaster and appealed for support from within and outside the country.