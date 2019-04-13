Chikomeni endorses Mutharika

Presidential hopeful Ras Chikomeni Chirwa has endorsed President Peter Mutharika for the May elections.

Chikomeni announced his support for Mutharika – who is Democratic Progressive Partt (DPP) presidential candidate – at a press briefing i Lilongwe this evening.

He said he has arrived at this decision following talks with DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Chikomeni added that the two sides will be signing an agreement soon.

At the press briefing, Chikomeni was with his mother and running mate Nayness Kayange.

The development comes months after the Malawi Electoral Commission rejected Chikomeni’s candidacy because he did not pay nomination fee of K2 million and did not collect all the required signatures.