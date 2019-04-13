Chiukepo Msowoya nets brace as Bullets begin title defence with win

…Nomads smash five goals past Mzuni FC...

TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets began their title defense with a 4-0 thrashing of TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Last season’s top goal scorer Chiukepo Msowoya scored a brace with the other goals coming from Gomezgani Chirwa and Patrick Phiri.

Chirwa put the Blantyre based side ahead just after 20 minutes after the hosts’ defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

The people’s team then doubled their lead before the interval when Phiri’s curled effort went straight into the net, sending the whole stadium into a frenzy.

The hosts created some goal scoring chances through Stain Dave and China Chirwa but Bullets’ back four made sure that goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda was safe between the goal posts.

In the second half, Mike Mkwate caused more havoc on TN Stars’ defense, creating chance after chance but Bullets’ striking force failed to utilize, frustrating the red side of the town who came out in their large numbers.

However, Msowoya opened his goal scoring chart with a fantastic goal following a well calculated move from the defending champions.

The game was put beyond the hosts’ reach when the former Orlando Pirates and Escom United completed his brace after he was set through by Mkwate, 4-0 it ended.

At Kamuzu Stadium, a brace each from Babatunde Adepoye and Harry Nyirenda inspired Be Forward Wanderers to a 5-0 demolition of Mzuni FC to move top of the standings.

The Nomads opened their scoring 14 minutes into the opening half when Nyirenda produced a powerful header from a corner kick to arouse the home fans, 1-0.

Moments later, Babatunde made it 2-0 with a fantastic header to beat the visitors’ goalkeeper who couldn’t do anything to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net.

After the recess, Babatunde netted his second goal through a header from a corner kick when Mzuni’s defense failed to handle the aerial threat from the home side.

The match was put to bed through Nyirenda who scored his second goal after the visitors failed to tame another aerial cross from the left flank of the field.

The Nomads rounded off the scoring with a brilliant Zicco Mkanda free kick that went straight into the back of the net to hit five goals in their first game of the season, 5-0.

At Dedza Stadium, Masters Security and Moyale Barracks played to a 1-all draw.

Lloyd Njaliwa opened the scoreline in the opening minutes before an Erick Atsiga’s leveler from the spot just five minutes before the final whistle.

Day one has registered 16 goals, with Silver Strikers’ Khuda Muyaba scoring the first hat trick of the season.

The action continues on Sunday in all the three regions of Malawi.

Chitipa United will play host to Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium, with Ntopwa FC welcoming Mzuni FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United will welcome Mighty Tigers while Mlatho Mponela will kick start their campaign with a home tie against Civil Sporting Club at Kasungu Stadium.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles will host Moyale Barracks.